Meet the Pack

Women’s Soccer

Tianna Sackett

A freshman on the Madison College women’s soccer team, Tianna Sackett is a midfielder and defender. She has played in all 18 games, starting 12. Sackett has scored six goals and has recorded five assists this season, taking 28 shots.

A three-sport athlete at West Salem High School, she was named first team All-Mississippi Valley Conference as a senior. She scored 49 goals and had 34 assists during her high school career. A social work major at Madison College, she is the daughter of Rachel and Wayne Sackett. Her twin sister, Tianna, also plays on the WolfPack women’s soccer team.

Volleyball

Keely Brown

A sophomore setter from Sun Prairie, Keely Brown led the volleyball team with 619 assists this season. She was second in aces with 33 and third in digs with 276. Last year, Brown played in 11 matches before suffering a season-ending injury and recorded 256 assists.

She was a three-year letter winner as a setter in volleyball at Sun Prairie and was named second team all-conference (Big 8) as a senior. Her team posted a 105-24 record during her three years on varsity. A liberal arts transfer student at Madison College, she is the daughter of Stacy and Mike Weiner.