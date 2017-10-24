Women’s soccer takes conference title

Close Madison College women's soccer player Tianna Sackett tries to steal the ball from an opponent during a recent match. Provided by Madison College athletics

The Madison College women’s soccer team posted double-digit wins this season and claimed a share of the conference title for the first time in program history.

Now, the team is finding success in the playoffs, having started with two strong wins to push its overall record to 13-1-2.

“I think overall it was a successful season,” said Coach Matthew Schwartz. “We did not really play our best at any point, we had moments of brilliance. We haven’t peaked yet, so I think that is good. “

“We are going into the playoffs. We are still hungry, and we are still trying to find our best level of play. It has gotten better constantly throughout the season, I think we are moving in the right track,” said Schwartz.

Madison College experienced its only loss of the regular season on Oct. 11 at Joliet Junior College, falling 2-1. Erin True scored her fourth goal of the season in the match off an assist by Tierra Sackett. But the WolfPack offense was kept silent otherwise.

Schwartz said the first loss of the season Schwartz served good motivation.

“I think in the long run it will really help us. It was good for them to feel like what that feels like,” he said.

The WolfPack ended the regular season on a good note, earning their first North Central Community College Conference title.

What is different about this title however is that is they share it with Joliet Junior College after recording a 0-0 tie with Triton on the final match of the regular season on Oct. 13.

“We have the same win percentage as Joliet, so we share the N4C Conference title because of that. With the tie, it was a half a point. So we had two ties and they had two losses, and that how it worked out,” explains Schwartz on how it all worked out.

Schwartz thought his team played well against Triton, it just wasn’t able to put the ball into the net.

“I am looking forward to see our team put forth a strong effort just like they did against Triton. I think that we didn’t score a goal, doesn’t mean they weren’t working hard or trying, they put their whole heart and soul in during that game. Sometimes that is just soccer it just doesn’t go your way. We did play very well but we weren’t able to finish,” said Schwartz.

On Oct. 17, the WolfPack hosted its first playoff game: the NJCAA Region IV Quarterfinal. They played Milwaukee Area Technical College and recorded an 11-0 victory. Britt Schumann and Peyton Trapino both scored two goals in the game, while Molly Barry, Aja Gurney and Yisel Diaz-Salgado all scored their first goals of the season.

In the NJCAA Regional IV Semifinal, which was also played on Madison College’s pitch on Oct. 21, the WolfPack beat Harper College, 3-1.

Schumann scored the first goal off an assist by Tierra Sackett. Tianna Sackett scored the last two goals of the game, which where her fifth and sixth of the season. Keeper Brandie Gospodarek also made five saves during the game.

The WolfPack will move on to the NJCAA Regional IV Championships on Oct. 24 at Joliet Junior College. The game will start at 3 p.m. If they win that game, they will move on to the NJCAA District D Tournament Championships on Oct. 28.