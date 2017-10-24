WolfPack volleyball wraps up its season, turns attention to playoffs

Close The sophomores on the volleyball team gather on the court after being recognized prior to their match against Milwaukee Area Technical College. Andrew Kicmol / Clarion

The Madison College women’s volleyball team had a bit of a layoff before its final three regular season matches, with both Elgin Community College and the Carthage College junior varsity canceling matches due to not being able to field teams.

The eight-day layoff didn’t affect the WolfPack, as the team won its first match back in convincing fashion. Madison College beat Milwaukee Area Technical College, 25-11, 25-8, 25-8, on Oct. 12.

Madison College’s sophomores were honored before the game and given a picture frame with photos of the team by head coach Ashley Davis to remember their time with the team.

The WolfPack played next at rival Harper College on Oct. 17, losing in four sets, 25-15, 25-17, 14-25, 25-13. The last regular season match was on the road against another rival, Rock Valley College, and again the WolfPack lost in four sets, 13-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-23, on Oct. 19.

Even with losing the final two matches of the regular season the WolfPack earned a bye in the first round of post-season play.

Coach Ashley Davis wraps up her first season as head coach with a record of 20-7, including 9-3 in conference play. Now Davis is primed for her first postseason.

“It’s exciting, to me it’s fun going into the postseason as head coach,” Davis said.

The NJCAA Region IV quarterfinal tournament starts Wednesday, Oct. 25. If Madison College wins, it will advance to the Regional IV tournament finals on Oct. 28 at Elgin Community College in Illinois.