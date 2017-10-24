Regional title decided by penalty kicks





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The WolfPack men’s soccer team dominated its first two playoff games, outscoring opponents 13-3.

But the Regional IV championship on Oct. 21 saw Madison College and unbeaten Triton College play to a 3-3 draw before Triton College prevailed on penalty kicks.

In the championship game, Madison College rallied from a 3-0 second half deficit to force overtime.

After two scoreless overtime periods, Triton College made five of its seven penalty kicks whle Madison College converted on four of seven, giving the win to Triton.

Triton College had defeated Madison College twice during the regular season, but this time Madison College refused to go quietly. After falling behind 3-0, the team rallied back.

Toby Andrews scored off a pass from Marco Peruzzo at the 84 minute mark to tie the match. It was Andrews’ team-high 18th goal on the season, pushing his career total to a school record 34.

Madison College ended the season with an 11-5-1 record, with three of its losses coming at the hands of Triton College.

In Madison College’s first playoff game, expectations were high – the team had already beaten Milwaukee Area Technical College twice this season. If Madison played well and avoided mistakes, they knew they would likely advance.

Jake Andrews struck first 23 minutes into the game, giving the WolfPack a 1-0 lead. The WolfPack would never look back, going on to win 7-2.

Also scoring was Ian Nowell, his first career goal in 12 games for the WolfPack. The defender has played solidly all season, and was rewarded with a goal in the 25th minute. Jake Andrews assisted on the play.

The WolfPack conceded two late goals, but keeper Blake Dehn looked good with nine saves.

In the second round game against Harper College on Oct. 18, the outlook wasn’t as clear.

The WolfPack had split the season series, losing one and winning the second. The third game between the two teams played out much differently.

Madison College controlled possession for most of the first half. The first goal came from a Jake Andrews, a free kick from 25 yards away, setting the pace for a 5-1 victory. The ball was placed just out of the keeper’s outstretched arm.

Almost exactly 60 minutes later, Toby Andrews hit one in from the left side of the goal of an assist by Marco Peruzzo, his fifth of the year. Goals from Peruzzo, Nowell and forward Shane Patterson sealed the win.