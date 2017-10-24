25 Goals and counting: Schumann strikes often, scoring in 11 of team’s 16 games

Close Britt Schumann set the career scoring record for the Madison College women’s soccer team in just one season. Max Goldberg / Clarion

Max Goldberg / Clarion Britt Schumann set the career scoring record for the Madison College women’s soccer team in just one season.





It was cool and overcast as the WolfPack women’s soccer team arrived at the stadium last on Oct. 13, looking to improve upon their already record-setting season. Having tallied the highest win total in program history, the chance at a conference title was in the balance.

First year striker Britt Schumann has been instrumental throughout the season in the team’s success, earning a record of her own in the process, with a staggering 25 goals on the year. It was both the most goals in a single season and a career.

As the women’s soccer program still very young, it can be expected that records will be broken quickly, but just how quickly Schumann was able to surpass it is undeniably impressive. The previous career record of 19 goals by Arianna Viscarra took 31 games to set. For Schumann, it took just 12.

“Being a striker, it’s always your job to score,” explained Schumann. “This team has so many talented players, and all the players work together behind me to help me score.”

Indeed, teammate Peyton Trapino set the record for most assists the same game Schumann set hers for goals.

What’s Schumann’s key to success? Coach Matt Schwartz explained that, simply put, she wants to be the best. He also praised her work ethic, saying “she is never satisfied with where she is at” and attributes this to her personality.

“A lot of what she brings to the table is from her personally,” Schwartz said.

Schumann stressed the players around her are the reason she has been so sensational this year. She admits, however, that she may have a secret ace up her sleeve, noting that before most games she will try and sneak a goofy picture of the team’s goalkeeper and upload it to social media. “We haven’t lost on a day I’ve posted one,” she said.

No, the WolfPack have not lost much at all this year, cruising to an 13-1-2 record on the year after battling to a draw on Oct. 13 to earn a share of the North Central Community College Conference title.

As for Schumann, her future at Madison College remains unclear.

“I’d love to play another year here,” she said, but explained she is focusing on her program and if that will allow for another season on the field remains to be seen.

With a year like she had, certainly there are many who would love to see her back.