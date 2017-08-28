WolfPack women’s soccer team hopes to continue its steady improvement





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

A year ago, the Madison College women’s soccer team faced the tough challenge of not having a home field. With Goodman Sports Complex under construction, they had to travel off campus even for their home games.

Despite that, the team finished with a winning record at 9-8, and never lost a match by more than two goals.

Now with a new stadium on campus and 10 talented freshmen joining the squad, WolfPack coach Matthew Schwartz has a lot to be excited about.

“I think it gonna be excellent this year,” said Schwartz. “We have a home site, we are not going to be bouncing around Madison playing on different home fields and lugging all of our equipment around.”

Schwartz said there are many new talented additions to this year’s team. This includes two talented center back players, Annabelle Shere and Abby Meehan, an outstanding midfielder, Esther Noriega, and current basketball team athlete, Peyton Trapino.

Although the team is brimming with new faces, there are still many players returning for another year.

Leading scorer Britt Schumann and goalie Brandie Gospodarek both return to the squad. “(Brandie) Gospodarek is ranked nationally, I think statistic-wise, number three for junior colleges,” said coach Schwartz. “She will anchor the goaltender position.”

Schwartz has high goals for his team this season. First, he’d like to see them contend for the first conference championship in team history.

Schwartz believes the talent of his team isn’t only defined by their individual talent, but their product as a whole.

“I am very excited to see how they come together and grow during the season,” said Schwartz. “I think if we can figure out the chemistry on the field this team really has no limits on what it can achieve.”

The WolfPack’s first game of the season is against Rock Valley College on Aug. 30, at the Irwin A. & Robert D. Goodman Pitch and kick off is at 7 p.m.