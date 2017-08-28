Meet The Pack

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Men’s Soccer

Ricardo Ramos

A midfielder/forward on the Madison College men’s soccer team, Ricardo Ramos started 16 of 18 matches last year. He scored two goals and had five assists and took 12 shots during the season as he helped lead the WolfPack to an overall record of 13-2-3. He is one of only three sophomores on this year’s team.

Ramos attended Beloit Memorial High School, where he participated in soccer and track. He was named honorable mention all-conference (Big Eight) his junior season. The son of Fortino Ramos and Margarita Bahena, he is a civil engineering technican major.

Volleyball

Megan Corcoran

A 5-foot, 10-inch outside hitter on the Madison College women’s volleyball team, Megan Corcoran played both volleyball and basketball at the college last year. She played in 31 of the WolfPack’s 32 matches in 2016, recording 111 kills, 23 assists, 191 digs, and 21 blocks.

Corcoran was a three-sport athlete at Madison LaFollette, playing volleyball, basketball and softball. She was named second team all-conference in all three sports her senior year as well as team MVP and capain. The daughter of Mike and Sue Corcoran, she is in the liberal arts program.