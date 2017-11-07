Thanksgiving Basket Drive has become a holiday tradition

With a goal of 3,600 baskets this year, volunteers and donations are needed now more than ever.





Located on Madison’s East side, The Goodman Community Center is a long-standing nonprofit organization that has been serving people of all ages for over 50 years.

The Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., offers many programs and services a few of which include Girls Inc., early childhood education, a fitness center, room reservations, and the Fritz Food Pantry.

With Thanksgiving coming up, many are starting to make arrangements with their families and plan our delicious meals. Unfortunately, not everyone within our community is able to enjoy such bountiful offerings on Thanksgiving.

Over the past 29 years Goodman Community Centers Thanksgiving Basket Drive has become quite the tradition. Volunteers spend countless hours stuffing baskets full of Thanksgiving Day eats for those who can’t provide it.

With a goal of 3,600 baskets this year, volunteers and donations are needed now more than ever. These tremendous gifts that are provided for the community can’t happen without a lot of help from donations. This is one way we can all directly make a difference with a seemingly small contribution.

Some of the things the Goodman Community Center is looking for are frozen turkeys, boxes of macaroni and cheese, canned fruit and vegetables, jars of gravy, cans of cranberry sauce, boxes of stuffing, pie crust mix, pumpkin pie filling, and aluminum roasting pans.

Volunteering not only brings people together, but it gives you a chance to make a difference. Every person and every donation counts.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, you can visit the Goodman Community Center online at http://www.goodmancenter.org.