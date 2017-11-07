College gets $3 million grant to improve advising





Madison College was awarded a $3 million research grant to improve advising services to students and increase college degree completion or transfer. Over the next year, staff will work to identify process improvements and create a new and enhanced system to better provide student services.

The Title III project was created shortly after a review of how well Madison College meets the needs of their students. This project was created to “establish a systematic process to assist students to confirm their career goals and educational plan, and support their efficient progression to degree-credit course, credential completion and/or transfer,” explained Tim Casper, the Vice President of Institutional Learning and Effectiveness.

“The Title III project has the support of leadership and stakeholders from across the college – all committed to ensuring we utilize this opportunity to improve the student experience and help our students be successful,” said Casper.

All college employees have some responsibility in advising students. Therefore, the implementation of the Title III project will allow the college to fully develop the levels of advising training for all college personnel.

With the goal of getting as many students as possible to stay at Madison College, the introduction of MyRoadMap, will be given to program students when they apply. Student support programming will be included in MyRoadMap, so that students can gain access to the appropriate support services when needed. A MyRoadMap pilot program was just launched this fall and will continue to be expanded over the next 18 months.

“When we are able to better understand a student’s educational and career goals, identify potential issues before they become a problem and proactively refer and provide services to students, we believe students will be more successful, graduate and accomplish their goals yielding a positive effect for both the student and the College,” explains Title III Project Manager, Amber Buschmann.

“Advising is an important part of higher education and like many schools, Madison College continues to improve and integrate all our advising services, which includes career and employment, retention, TRiO and academic advising,” explains Geraldo VilaCruz, Dean of Students. “The outcomes will be transformational as they are intended to touch all students throughout their educational careers.”

The project management team believes that the Title III project has the ability to eventually increase enrollment through improved student persistence and progression through degree-credit courses.

“We want to connect with students earlier to help them identify their career path and make sure their courses are aligned for efficient progression to graduation,” explained Jack E. Daniels, III, president of Madison College.

VilaCruz, Dean of Students explains that, students who want to share feedback or a concern about an experience within any area of the college, are encouraged to go through the complaint process. This is so that they can thoroughly address the gaps in the service and continue to meet the needs and expectations of all Madison College students.