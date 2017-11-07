Clarion staff earns national recognition





The Clarion received eight national awards at the Associated Collegiate Press National College Media Convention held Oct. 25-29 in Dallas.

The collection included four individual Pacemaker Awards, three best-of-show awards and recognition of a staff member as a finalist for two-year college reporter of the year.

Design director Alexandra Christensen received a third-place Pacemaker Award for Page One Design for the Feb. 15, 2017, issue.

Graphic artist Kristina Karlen earned a third-place Pacemaker Award for Display

Advertising for an ad promoting the Yahara Journal.

Illustrator Michael Edwards received third-place and an honorable mention

Pacemaker Awards in Editorial Cartooning for two cartoons that were published during the spring 2017 semester.

The newspaper’s web site received a fifth place best-of-show award, while the newspaper earned a seventh place best-of-show award for two-year college newspapers.

In addition, a multimedia package put together by Adrienne Oliva and several members of the Clarion broadcast team earned a 10th place best-of-show award.

Finally, Alison Ahlgrim was one of five finalists for two-year college reporter of the year. Ahlgrim, the news editor during the spring 2017 semester, earned an honorable mention recognition.