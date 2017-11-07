Clarion staff earns national recognition
November 7, 2017
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Clarion received eight national awards at the Associated Collegiate Press National College Media Convention held Oct. 25-29 in Dallas.
The collection included four individual Pacemaker Awards, three best-of-show awards and recognition of a staff member as a finalist for two-year college reporter of the year.
Design director Alexandra Christensen received a third-place Pacemaker Award for Page One Design for the Feb. 15, 2017, issue.
Graphic artist Kristina Karlen earned a third-place Pacemaker Award for Display
Advertising for an ad promoting the Yahara Journal.
Illustrator Michael Edwards received third-place and an honorable mention
Pacemaker Awards in Editorial Cartooning for two cartoons that were published during the spring 2017 semester.
The newspaper’s web site received a fifth place best-of-show award, while the newspaper earned a seventh place best-of-show award for two-year college newspapers.
In addition, a multimedia package put together by Adrienne Oliva and several members of the Clarion broadcast team earned a 10th place best-of-show award.
Finally, Alison Ahlgrim was one of five finalists for two-year college reporter of the year. Ahlgrim, the news editor during the spring 2017 semester, earned an honorable mention recognition.