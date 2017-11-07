Another big gift offers boost to South Campus: Latest donation enables college to move forward with full development

Close An artistic rendering depicts what an expanded South Campus building might look like when it opens by the 2019 fall semester. A $3 million donation and $3.5 million matching grant from Great Lakes Higher Education Corp. & Affiliates ensures that Madison College will be able to complete all three phases on the project. Illustration provided to the Clarion

Illustration provided to the Clarion An artistic rendering depicts what an expanded South Campus building might look like when it opens by the 2019 fall semester. A $3 million donation and $3.5 million matching grant from Great Lakes Higher Education Corp. & Affiliates ensures that Madison College will be able to complete all three phases on the project.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Madison College has received an additional $3 million donation, as well as a $3.5 million challenge grant towards the construction of the new South Campus.

The challenge grant and the donation combined could lead to a possible $10 million to be donated to the project.

Paired with the additional $11.5 million dollars donated announced in late August, the South Campus is on course to be able to fund all phases of its development.

“Madison College’s new South Campus is on the fast-track to competition,” explains Madison College President Jack Daniels III.

The donation and grant are from the Great Lakes Higher Education Corporation & Affiliates.

Without the donation from Great Lakes, Daniels estimates that it would have taken four or five years to raise the money needed for the full expansion of the South Campus.

The purpose of the challenge grant is to get the community engaged with the process of completing the South campus project. Madison College could potentially receive another $3.5 million in matching funds if the college is able to raise the same amount of money for the project.

Initially, Daniels III was unable to give a timeline, as the development of the new South Campus would be based on when funds would be present. With the additional donations on board, Daniels was able to introduce the expansion of the South campus in three phases.

The first phase, as funded by the $10 million given by the Irwin A. and Robert D. Goodman Foundation, and the $1.5 million given by the American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation, includes the purchase of the site, and will house spaces for learning and some student services.

The second phase will increase the usable space up to 45,000 square feet in order to include community meeting spaces, additional classrooms and support services.

The third phase will expand the space to nearly 75,000 square feet in order to a complete set of student services, community access to social service and community-based organizations, and additional classroom and meeting spaces.

Though the campus development is larger than initially expected, Daniels said the campus will not have to change its plan to open by the fall of 2019.