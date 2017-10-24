Now is the time to start thinking about next semester classes





Registration for the 2018 spring semester begins shortly, and now is the time to act. Course listings and times can be viewed on students’ myMadisonCollege page. All students have been assigned a specific timeframe to register. The timeframe depends on the amount of credits they’ve completed, their military status, and if they have declared a major.

If a student is enrolled in a specific program, they can see their program curriculum for suggested courses to take. These courses are split up by semester and give students an idea of which courses they should take next. It isn’t required to go in the order they are listed, for instance, if there’s a course listed in the fourth semester that they would like to take during their second semester they are allowed to do so as long as there are no prerequisite requirements.

Students are encouraged to meet with their advisor for assistance if they aren’t sure on what classes to take. Every student enrolled in a degree program has been assigned to a student success advisor. If a student is unsure as to who their advisor is they can find out by going to their mymadisoncollege account. Their advisor’s names and contact information are listed under the add/drop classes tab.

Enrollment Dates

Oct. 23-27 – Veterans and TRiO continuing program students.

Oct. 30-Nov. 13 – Continuing program students with 45 or more earned credits.

Oct. 31-Nov. 13 – Continuing program students with 15-44 earned credits.

Nov. 1-13 – Continuing program students with 1-14 earned credits.

Nov. 14-22 – New program students and continuing undeclared students.

Nov. 28 – Youth options students.

