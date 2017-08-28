Big Band goes to Germany: 24 member group plays at bi-annual Sister City Festival

Close Members of the Madison College Big Band play at the Freiburg Sister City Festival. Alison Ahlgrim / Clarion

Alison Ahlgrim / Clarion Members of the Madison College Big Band play at the Freiburg Sister City Festival.





The sun burst through the clouds as the first notes of the 24-piece Madison College Big Band’s rendition of “Rhapsody in Blue” echoed throughout an ancient castle’s courtyard, across defunct cannons, and down the castle walls to the massive Edersee lake. It was a magical moment nearly two years in the making.

After the Madison College Big Band played at Madison’s annual Make Music Madison in 2015, members of the Freiburg Sister City committee approached Madison College Big Band Director Jamie Kember and asked if Kember might be interested in bringing the band to play at the bi-annual Sister City Festival in Freiburg in June 2017. It seemed like a stretch at the time, but Kember ultimately decided, “Why not?”

With hotels booked, private coaches arranged, host families solidified, and eight concerts set up, the 24 members of the Big Band, along with four “band support” wives, Kember and Madison College Education

Abroad Coordinator Tammy Gibbs took to the air on June 15.

The first day abroad turned out to be a very long one. No one really slept on the flight over and the group arrived in Frankfurt around 6:30 a.m. with a full day of music clinics, walking tours, and a welcome dinner ahead.

By the time the first performance at the German state fair known as Hessentag rolled around the next day, the band members were refreshed and ready to go. A crowd of several hundred cheered, grooved, and enjoyed several hours of jazz at one of Hessentag’s many music stages. Band members were surprised and happy to have such excitement from the crowd. They felt that jazz would not be as well received at a state fair in the United States.

The band next moved on to Dane County’s sister county of Kassel for a lunchtime performance in Bergpark. This is where the group experienced the Hercules Water Display, where water runs down a huge hill through ancient aqueducts, as well as explored “Documenta,” a series of thought-provoking art pieces throughout the entire city.

This is also where the band experienced the sheer thrill of playing with the Edgar Knecht Trio on top of the Schloss Waldeck castle.

After a long day of motor-coaching through most of western Germany, the band finally arrived at Madison’s sister city of Freiburg on June 21.

Band members dispersed to their respective host families and really became immersed in German culture. The Freiburg portion of the trip consisted of five performances in three days, plus multiple clinics with the local high school, the Friedrich Gymnasium. The schedule also left some room for dinners with host families, a hiking trip around a beautiful lake in the Black Forest, and general sightseeing.

While there were a few hiccups during the trip, everyone involved considered it to be an extremely successful cultural exchange. Relationships formed between band members, and host families will be maintained.

The band made lasting impressions on the middle school and high school students they worked with and mentored. The band members felt that audience members were exposed to a level of jazz instrumentation not often seen in Germany, one that will leave a lasting impression with them.

Above all, the trip served as a reminder to all involved that people around the world have more in common than they have differences. Music transcends borders and languages. Everyone strives to live in a world where their children are safe and people are cared for.

The hospitality, openness, and generosity provided by host families, the sister city committee, and everyone involved in planning this trip was overwhelming. Germany embraced the Madison College Big Band with open arms and treated the band members like family.

Participants offered thanks to Freiburg-Madison Gesellschaft, the Madison-Freiburg Sister City Committee, Madison College Student Life and Study Abroad, Club Europa, and everyone else who worked hard to make this once-in-a-lifetime trip happen.