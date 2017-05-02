Meet the Pack

Baseball

Zack Bailey

A sophomore infielder on the Madison College baseball team, Zach Bailey has played in 29 games this season and started 27. He is averaging .338 with 23 hits in 68 at-bats, with one home run and four doubles. Bailey has scored 21 runs and driven in 22 RBIs. Last year, he played in 28 games and finished with a .246 average and six doubles.

Bailey was a two-sport athlete at Janesville Parker High School, where he was named second team all conference as and team MVP as a senior. He was team captain both his junior and senior seasons. A liberal arts major at Madison College, he is the son of Brian and Kim Bailey.

Softball

Emily Wiederholt

A freshman pitcher from Cuba City, Emily Wiederholt led the Madison College softball team in wins this season, posting a 9-2 record. She also had the team best earned run average, allowing 2.23 earned runs a game. Wiederholt has pitched 66 innings this season, allowing 21 earned runs on 70 hits with 24 walks and 73 strikeouts.

A three-sport athlete in high school (softball, volleyball and basketball), she was named first team all-conference in conference all four years and all-district as a junior and senior. An engineering major, she is the daughter of Tim and Teresa Wiederholt.