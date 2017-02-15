Meet The Pack

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

JAMIE FALK

A 5-7 sophomore guard, Jamie Falk has started all 24 games for the Madison College women’s basketball team this season. She averages 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds a game and has 48 assists and 28 steals. A year ago, she played in 27 games for the WolfPack.

Falk transferred to Madison College from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. She was a three-sport athlete at Green Bay NEW Lutheran High School, where she was named team captain her senior season in soccer, basketball and cross country. Falk was a first-team all conference player her senior season in basketball. A veterinary technician major, she is the daughter of Peter and Teresa Falk.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

JOEL O’DONNELL

A sophomore forward from Monona Grove High School, Joel O’Donnell has started 23 of 25 games for the WolfPack men’s basketball team this season. He averages 5.6 points and 5.3 rebounds a game and has 28 assists, 22 steals and five blocked shots. A year ago, he played in 27 games for Madison College and averaged 3.6 points and 2.0 rebounds.

O’Donnell was a two sport athlete in high school, lettering in both football and basketball. He was a second team all-conference player in both sports his senior season. A liberal arts major at Madison College, he is the son of Lisa and Brian O’Donnell.