Club Spotlight: Class speaker inspires new ‘Feminism For All Club’





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Students looking for a safe space to discuss issues of feminism, intersectionality, and identity now have an outlet to do so with the newly-formed Feminism For All Club. The club meets Tuesdays at 3 p.m. in Truax Room D3620.

Co-president and co-founder Amy McGregor explains that she and classmate Adrienne Oliva decided to form the club after hearing a speaker in their women’s studies class suggest the formation of a feminism club on campus to discuss issues students may be facing with identity and women’s rights. McGregor notes that there is only one Women’s Studies class offered at Madison College and it does not fill up.

Part of the reason McGregor believes the class does not fill is the negative connotation of the word “feminism” in popular culture. Seeking to address these misconceptions, McGregor says, “If you have questions on what it means, please come ask. If you have a negative reaction to the word, please tell us why.”

McGregor and Oliva have also noted a lack of diversity in feminist movements. As McGregor says, “A lot of feminism in our popular culture is really about the needs of white women, and if you start to look into it, you realize how racist it is.”

To help broaden horizons, the club invites everyone to the table so they can have broader conversations around intersectionality and feminism. Ultimately, the club’s goals are education, advocacy, and activism.

“We want men. We want anyone who is looking for a safe space to discuss these things and who has an interest. They’re all welcome,” says McGregor. “As long as you’re respectful of your fellow members, anyone is welcome. The more people, the more diversity, the better.”

At the club’s recent first meeting, McGregor and Oliva sought feedback from attendees on what the mission of the club should be, as well as its priorities.

McGregor wants the club to be participant-driven so it will be relevant and meaningful to the students involved. McGregor emphasizes, “The group will only work if people join and people come and people vocalize their concerns. They also should come and listen.”

As the club develops, meetings will have a set topic for discussion with educational presentations around the chosen topic. Both the topics and discussion will be led by student participants. The club also hopes to develop an online community to accommodate people who are unable to attend the meetings and events. The group is already on Facebook under the name Feminism for All Club.

Eventually, the club hopes to be active in the community, advocating for social justice and human rights. “In a lot of ways, young people feel like they are powerless in terms of policy and politics and their surroundings,” says McGregor. “I’m hoping through this they feel that they are empowered to do something. If readers are interested, I hope they come and talk to us.”

Students can get involved by finding Feminism for All Club on Facebook or attending the Tuesday afternoon meetings.