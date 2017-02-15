A cappella group to be a new voice on campus





While waiting for a bus in Indianapolis at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival, four students started singing. Then they started talking. Until now, Madison College has not had an a cappella group, but students Sarah Schultz, Dominique Diamante, and Yunzhu Shen are going to change that.

When they came back to Madison College, they convinced music instructor James Langcamp to act as their advisor and now they are looking for people to join the MC A Cappella Club.

Diamante, the new group’s treasurer, says that experience is not necessary to join. This is about enthusiasm and willingness to try something new.

“I haven’t done a cappella before. I did choir in high school, so did Sarah (club president),” Diamante said. “It’s my personal hope that we can also incorporate spoken word into our group, since that’s also a vocal art.”

The a cappella group is still in its infancy. They are beginning to market their club through social media, asking for students interested in singing and vocal percussion to get in touch with them and schedule informal auditions.

The group plans to meet on the Truax campus in one of the Choir rooms on a regular basis. As a new club, they are trying to accrue at least 10 people in their first semester, and keep growing from there.

Diamante says the club is interested in performing at the spring picnic and other upcoming events on campus.

“We’re already getting gigs lined up,” she said.

Students interested in getting involved with the group should get in contact with club president Sarah Schultz [email protected] and let her know their voice part and availability.