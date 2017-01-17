The Moth is about connecting via stories

Denise Ofelia Mangen

Denise Ofelia Mangen





Storytelling spans across space and time. Stories have the ability to transport us from Victorian England to the Civil Rights Movement to outer space, and anywhere the storyteller chooses.

Through stories we are able to have experiences we may never be able to have in our own lives. We can be anyone, and go anywhere as we travel through someone’s story. We laugh with them at their missteps and cry at their misfortune because through story telling we can connect with others, and remember our own similar experiences and feelings.

This is what The Moth is about, a desire for connection and a good story.

The Moth is a once a month live storytelling event where 10 people tell true stories about one over-arching topic. Jen Rubin, co-producer of The Moth describes it as, “open mic live storytelling.” Each live event is called a StorySLAM, where individuals tell their stories and are then judged by certain members of the crowd.

At the end of the night, the story with the highest score is the winner. The winners of each StorySLAM then go to compete against each other at GrandSLAM. After GrandSLAM the next level up is Mainstage, where only five storytellers from around the world are chosen to come together and share their stories. Stories can be funny, serious or sad as long as they have a beginning, a middle and an end.

I heard stories about voyage, ranging from one student’s adventures across Indonesia with an underwear stealing criminal to a young boy’s journey as an illegal immigrant across the U.S.-Mexican border. I learned it’s not unexpected to hear this wide a range of stories in a night.

Part of the fun is someone may get up and tell a story you weren’t expecting from them, Rubin said.

Rubin is a big part of the reason there is now a live show in Madison. She first got involved with The Moth after she heard it on the radio and decided to look into it.

She grew up in a family of storytellers and loved telling stories to her family and friends. Soon she was hooked on The Moth and driving all the way to Milwaukee to go to their live events. Rubin was at a point in her life where she wanted to try something new, so instead of just listening she began getting up on stage and telling stories.

“I was good at it, so I continued to do it” she said.

Rubin was not just good at it, she was one of the best. After winning her StorySLAM, she went to compete in the GrandSLAM. After winning GrandSLAM she was picked to compete at Mainstage. There she met some Moth producers, where she suggested they start a live event in Madison. And this February they did.

Rubin now produces Madison’s live show with Alexandria Delcourt. The show I saw was hosted by Dasha Kelly, who has a true gift for hosting. Her interpretation of the stories can bring the crowd to their feet in laughter or silence in contemplation. Even after only one show I know that she is a big part of what makes The Moth special. Esteban Touma, a Spanish teacher at Madison College also hosts.

Through the power of The Moth I was able to truly understand the fear that illegal immigrants feel as they cross the border and the trauma that follows for years to come. Storytelling has the profound ability to bring someone’s experience to life. Someone’s struggles are no longer distant stories.

The connection created between a storyteller and their listeners is powerful. A story has the ability to open eyes and increase awareness about different cultures and lifestyles. That’s part of what is so special about The Moth.

The Moth is great for anyone who loves listening to or telling stories or is just looking for something new to do. The Moth is the second Monday of each month at the High Noon Salon at 7:30 p.m. Tickets sell out quickly so buy early at https://themoth.org. Next month’s theme is “love hurts,” just in time for Valentine’s Day.