Parker leaves as winningest volleyball coach

The winningest coach in Madison College volleyball history announced in April that he is stepping down as head coach.

Toby Parker has coached the team for the past 12 years, posting a 331-81 record and winning back-to-back national championships.

“Being able to give back to a sport that has given me so much remains a priority. The fact that I got to do it in my hometown for 12 years made it all the more special,” said Parker about his time as coach at Madison College.

Parker’s teams won seven conference championships and were a fixture atop the national polls. He was twice named the NJCAA National Coach of the Year.

As he leaves, he said he will remember his players, the memories they shared and the lessons they learned.

“Simply put, nothing teaches life more than sports. I too will walk away with plenty of quality memories and lessons I will continue to apply to my life on a daily basis,” Parker said.

“I sincerely thank those who have contributed. The life-long friendships developed along the way mean the world to me.”

Parker is proud that the program was able to fulfill the potential he saw when he accepted the job 12 years ago.

“One of the primary reasons I took the job way back when was because I knew the program had tremendous potential,” he said. “To the athletes and each of my assistant coaches over the years responsible for all of those wins, thank you for believing in my vision.”

While Parker is stepping down to spend more time with his family and his business, he knows that he will someday return to coaching.

“While I know I am not done coaching, I can say with confidence I will always have a special place in my heart for the WolfPack volleyball program. No doubt, I will be supporting the program from somewhere,” Parker said.