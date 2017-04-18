Wins over DuPage help lift softball team

Madison College softball players react to a triple to right field hit by Rock Valley College's Madason Shaw on April 14.

Clarion Staff Photo Madison College softball players react to a triple to right field hit by Rock Valley College’s Madason Shaw on April 14.





Madison College’s women’s softball team was in a bit of a rough patch. Coming off a few tough doubleheader losses to Kirkwood Community College and Rock Valley, the team managed to get back on track with a pair of wins against Blackhawk College.

The WolfPack played conference rival DuPage on April 4, in a doubleheader at home. The WolfPack took both games, with scores of 7-2, and 7-3, and has since won 7 of 10 games to improve their record to 24-15 overall.

In the first game against DuPage, pitcher Riley Landenberger threw six strong innings, conceding only two earned runs. She also commanded the strike zone, giving up only two walks. She also got it done on the other side of the plate, being the only WolfPack player to go 3 for 3 at the plate. She also had a double.

Shortstop Ashley Kniesel also had three hits, including a three-run home run in the third.

In the second game, Madison College started Emily Wiederholt, a first year player from Cuba City. She struggled in the early innings, but didn’t allow any runs.

“I’m proud of how she battled back,” said coach Leo Kalinowski, who kept his faith in the freshman, and allowed her to work through her rough innings. He was rewarded when Wiederholt kept working, and finished her outing, a complete game, with seven strikeouts and only one earned run.

“I don’t focus on getting strikeouts, and I’m more looking to hit my spots, usually the corner,” says Wiederholt.

Brenna Seeber led the team with three hits, one being a RBI triple.

Madison College 2, Joliet 1

Breena Seeber had two hits and played a role in both Madison College runs in a 2-1 win over Joliet Junior College on April 6. In the fifth inning, she drove in Bailey Kratt with a single to tie the game.

Then, in the top of the seventh, she score the go-ahead run on a base hit by Ashely Burg.

Madison College 11, Joliet 0

In the second game of the doubleheader, Madison College had 12 hits and scored a 11-0, five inning win over Joliet. Katelin Gibertson had two home runs in the game to lead the WolfPack.

Madison College 10, South Suburban College 9

Madison College jumped out to a 9-3 lead early in the game and then survived a South Suburban College rally for a 10-9 victory on April 8. Brooke Heck had two hits, scored three times and had three RBIs during the game. Burg and Kratt both added two hits.

Madison College 5, South Suburban College 4

The second game of the doubleheader saw Madison College rally late with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 5-4 victory. The game ended when two runs scored on Ali Braddock’s seventh-inning single.

Waubonsee 7, Madison College 6

Waubonsee struck twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for a 7-6 victory over Madison College in the first game of a doubleheader on April 9. Kniesel had a big game for the WolfPack, with a pair of home runs.

Madison College 7, Waubonsee 6

Madison College opened up a 7-2 lead after two innings, then held on for a 7-6 victory in the second game against Waubonsee. Bre Feiler homered and Brooke Heck had three hits.

Rock Valley 3, Madison College 2

A two-run fifth inning rally lifted Rock Valley to a 3-2 victory over Madison College on April 11. Kniesel doubled to lead Madison College, which was limited to four hits in the game.

Rock Valley 7, Madison College 0

The second game of the doubleheader saw Madison College shut out for the sixth time this season in a 7-0 loss.

Madison College 14, Carl Sandburg 1

An 18-hit effort led Madison College to a 14-1 victory in five innings over Carl Sandburg College on April 14. Bolling and Emme Hilbert had three hits in the game, while Hannah Jensen had a triple.

Madison College 9, Carl Sandburg 4

Another strong game at the plate lifted Madison College over Carl Sandburg College, 9-4, in the second game of the doubleheader. Claire Brzenk led the team with three hits, while Bre Feiler hit a home run.