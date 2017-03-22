Watertown connection: Jensen and Seeber softball teammates in both high school and college

Madison College softball players Hannah Jensen and Breena Seeber have been partners in crime, so to speak, since they were 14 years old.

The two were teammates at Watertown High School and are now in their second year together as leaders on the Madison College softball team.

And sort of like the common “buddy cop” comedies like “Ride Along,” “Starsky and Hutch” and “The Other Guys,” these two partners bring a sense of camaraderie and fun to the team.

Jensen and Seeber now look to lead the Madison College Softball team on their farthest trip into the postseason ever.

“She (Seeber) was my first friend when I moved to Watertown” said Jensen. “I know that when I get worked up, I can just look over, and she will give me a goofy face, and that helps me calm down.”

Both Seeber and Jensen played high school softball at Watertown High, and had an exceptional amount of success. They won 81 games together in their four years of varsity ball. They never won a state championship, but they made it to the finals their senior season.

Similarly, the WolfPack softball program has never made it to nationals, but in Jensen and Seeber’s first year at Madison College, the team was one game away from making the National Tournament.

This left one thing undone for the pair, who face their last year of WolfPack softball this season.

With Jensen and Seeber helping to lead the way, the Wolfpack may be heading into 2017 with their best team ever.

Along with solid pitching from Jensen, Madison College looks to Brooke Heck, another second-year player, to provide hits. Freshman Ashley Burg, leading the team in hits (16) will also play a big role in Madison College’s National Tournament push.

Seeber and Jensen are very easygoing off the field. But when they suit up for the WolfPack, both are serious performers.

Seeber’s name is currently plastered all over the Madison College record book. Entering her second year, she already has the third highest stolen base total (21) and is tied for seventh in career hits (70).

Not to be outdone, Jensen is no stranger to those pages. She sits in third place for wins as a pitcher and most strikeouts all time.

The pair also like to have fun off the field. When asked which of the stars of movie “The Other Guys,” Will Farrell and Mark Wahlberg, she was more like, Jensen was quick to say Seeber “is definitely Will Farrell. Sheis for sure the goofy one.”

The two like to work out together, and can push each other, whether it is in a race or in the weight room. Jensen said they like to do a certain training exercise called the “dirty 30,” which is 30 laps around the track.

“One of Brenna’s favorite things to do is scare me,” Jensen says. “I am very jumpy, and get scared very easily.”

Unfortunately for Madison College’s opponents, these two are very scary to play against. With Jensen’s pitching and the hits and runs that Seeber provides. Maybe this is Madison College’s year for nationals.