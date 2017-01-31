Meet the Pack

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Megan Corcoran

A freshman from Madison LaFollette, Megan Corcoran is a guard for the Madison College women’s basketball team. She has played in 20 games this season, starting 13. She averages 13.5 points a game and 5.1 rebounds. Corcoran has hit a team-high 35 three-pointers and has 12 blocks and 23 steals.

A four-year letter winner in volleyball, basketball and softball, she was team MVP and captain in all three sports her senior year. In the fall, she played outside hitter for the WolfPack volleyball team. A liberal arts transfer student, she is the daughter of Mike and Sue Corcoran.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Tyree Young

A 5-foot, 11-inch freshman guard from Milwaukee, Tyree Young has stared in 20 games for the Madison College men’s basketball team. He averages 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and a team-high 4.1 assists per game. He has scored a season-high 19 points twice this season, most recently on Jan. 11 against Milwaukee Area Technical College.

Young was a two-year letter winner in basketball at Nicolet High School, where he averaged 14.5 points a game. In high school, he was an exemplary student honoree. A physical therapy major at Madison College, he is the son of Evelyn and Chauncey Young.