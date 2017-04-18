Trump by Michael Edwards

Cartoon by Michael Edwards/Clarion
April 18, 2017
Have you had success finding a summer job yet?
News
Cost-effective car repair: Students can get some types of repair work done in auto tech labs
Cargo bikes are new Madison trend
Sports
The art of slapping: Technique puts softball players on the fastest path to first base
Opinions
Don’t reject climate science: GOP environmental plans could place the planet in even greater peril
Arts & Culture
A day dedicated to vintage vinyl
Presenter encourages women to have a voice
Phoning Dr. Strangelove: FBI probes the president
Journalists help uncover truth, and share it
Extreme weather the focus of day-long seminar
Marshalek looks forward to challenges of leading Senate
