Truax Gallery show features work of students from across the college

Yahara Journal graphic designer Kristina Karlen, left, and editor Paulina Kababie review the items on display in the student art show in the Truax Gallery.

Alexandra Christensen





The Yahara Journal Student Art Show opened on Feb. 20 and will remain on display in the Truax Gallery until March 31. A reception for the show has been scheduled for Thursday, March 2, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Yahara Journal is a student-run publication that started back in 1994 as just an untitled pullout section in the student newspaper. It is now an annual publication that showcases student-produced literature and artwork.

Throughout the school year, it hosts activities and events designed to support creativity and the arts at Madison College.

The Yahara Journal has been putting on the art show since 2006. The Student Senate started the art show in 2004, and then handed it off to the Yahara Journal after two years.

The art show used to be held in the college’s library. The Student Senate purchased display hangers and rails for the library, along with some free-standing walls to display art as well.

When the Truax Gallery opened in the fall of 2012, the show was moved from the library to the gallery with the first show being held there in the spring of 2013.

The typical number of student submissions for the show ranges from 45 to 80, with the most ever submissions being 106, exceeding the space available in the gallery. This year, there were 66 submissions from 30 different students.

“My favorite aspect about the show is that it allows students from all walks of life to share their artistic abilities with their fellow students,” said Yahara Journal advisor Doug Kirchberg. “It shows that artists are everywhere in society. In fact, one of our best in show winners from last year was a nursing student.”

Kristina Karlen, who has been the graphic designer for the Yahara Journal for the past two years, appreciates that the show lets students share their work with the rest of the college.

“Students should submit because it’s a great way to showcase their work,” Karlen said. “The Yahara Journal art show is also the only student show that anyone from the school can submit to, and it only happens once a year.”

“As a whole, it’s great for the diversity of work represented and also to see that talented artists also exist outside of the art departments. It’s important for them to have an opportunity to showcase their work as well.”

Karlen’s first interaction with the Yahara Journal was when she submitted work for the 2015 art show. At that time, she had just started classes at Madison College after attending art school.

“I actually won first place, which was pretty exciting, and had two prints chosen to be in the journal,” Karlen said. “From there, I actually found out what the Yahara Journal was and was encouraged to apply for the design position the next year. And here I am two years later designing for the journal.”

Karlen said she enjoys working on the Yahara Journal.

“The work has been really rewarding, and it’s really impressive that the journal is totally student-run,” she said. “I myself have never been a literature kid, and working on a team that primarily specializes in literature has helped to challenge me.”