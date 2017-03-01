The news site of Madison Area Technical College

The Clarion

These four stops offer a caffeinated tour of town

Brighid Monahan, Arts and Culture Editor
March 1, 2017

Looking for a good coffee spot in Madison? Here are some options.

Ground Zero Coffee

744 Williamson St, Madison

Ground Zero Coffee is located on the eclectic center street of Madison Ground Zero, in a relaxed shop with map-covered walls and photos of explosive atom bombs foaming out of coffee cups. The brews of the day are named after atomic bombs that have been a part of our history, creatively called Little Boy Decaf and Fat Man French Roast.

Manna Café and Bakery

611 N Sherman Ave, Madison

Whether you are come in looking for coffee or you are on a casual date, Manna Café has tons to offer. This Jewish café and bakery is dotted with dreidels and Hebrew letters, and surrounds newcomers in the scent of fresh baked challah and coffee. Most of the friendly staff has been working there for years and say they enjoy the bustling and cheery atmosphere. Manna Café has a large breakfast and lunch menu along with Wisconsin crafted beers and a wine list. If you can’t decide what to have, I recommend the chocolate chip orange scones.

Michelangelo’s

114 State St, Madison

Surrounded by the art of Michelangelo himself, this quaint coffee shop is a beautiful tribute to the master of the Sistine Chapel. They have a full lunch and dinner menu, and bakery items that are to die for. My favorite is definitely the Chocolate Lovers Cheesecake. The chocolate cookie crust and creamy chocolate top is amazing.

Crescendo Espresso and Music

1859 Monroe Street, Madison

This cozy café is filled with music and Anodyne Coffee beans. You can listen to the husky voice of Bruce Springsteen as you sip a latte or apple cider. Crescendo also serves a full breakfast menu with plenty of vegetarian and gluten-free options for people with dietary restrictions.

