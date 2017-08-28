No easy solutions when dealing with North Korea





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The actions of President Donald J. Trump are being debated again. Usually, I am all for the protest of Trump and dismantling of his administration’s agenda, but when it comes to North Korea, the situation isn’t so cut and dry.

Trump, as well as several military leaders have issued a warning to North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un over his now-postponed plans to launch four missiles toward Guam. In the case that Kim Jong-un carries out this threatening gesture, in the words of U.S Secretary of Defense James Mattis, it would be “game on” for the U.S. military.

As of Aug. 14, CNN announced Kim Jong-un has decided to hold off on the Guam missile plan, but no one really knows if Kim Jong-un will continue to hold off. Jong-un doesn’t exactly have a track record of being trustworthy.

Since the mid-90s, the U.S and other foreign leaders have been monitoring North Korea and its pursuit for weapons of mass destruction.

In 1985 North Korea signed the nuclear non-proliferation treaty. The objective of this treaty is to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technologies. Since signing on, North Korea has failed to comply with the terms – refusing access to one of its nuclear waste sites – and continued in its pursuit of nuclear weapons and weapons technologies, then announced in April 2003 that it has nuclear weapons.

Again, Kim Jong-un goes against his word two years later. North Korea agreed to give up the entire nuclear program in exchange for energy assistance and economic cooperation. After receiving the aid from the U.S., Japan, Russia, and South Korea, the regime tested its first nuclear weapon in October 2006 according to CNN. The country ended up being sanctioned on July 12, 2009. The list of law breaking and criminal activity goes on.

The newly found agreement to hold off on the plan may be just another ploy to take everyone by surprise. After years of failed compliance and irrational hate for all things American except for Dennis Rodman, how can we just sit back and “chill.” North Korean leaders have done this time and time again. Complying for a while and continuing on with the dangerous agenda. At some point, world leaders must take a stand or we risk another attack on par with Pearl Harbor, or maybe another world war.

CNBC states that in a Global Times editorial China plans to remain neutral if North Korea follows through with the threats made to Guam. Yet, it plans to stop any attacks made by South Korea or the United States. The situation could escalate very quickly with the stubborn aggression from all parties. President Trump has taken these threats to home and country very personal, issuing furious threats of his own. This time, I believe they have merit.

On the flip side, Kim Jong may be representing the minority in nuclear weapons and weapons technology. According to the NPT there are five states under the treaty who in fact possess nuclear weapons. France, U.K, U.S, Russia, and China all possess nuclear weapons and weapons technologies, but they choose not to use them. Yet they wish to disarm other places. Every state should have the right to protect themselves by any means necessary. The U.S is legendary for being the so called “world police” and at other times a bully. So looking over at the other side I can understand Kim Jong-un’s pursuit to protect his home and people.

After all is said and done, these threats and raised feathers have not yet materialized into anything and still remain only a possibility. Hopefully, in the coming months we as a people can persuade our president to deal with foreign relations a bit more tactfully. If he is appalled at the disrespect towards the U.S., why add more fuel to the fire?

The threat of nuclear war is terrifying and unnerving. It is understandable for those threats to be met with fury. The possible loss of life should be enough to remind us that we are all one race: human.

To be honest in this situation, President Trump is the lesser of two evils. Our voices still have the possibility of being heard with him. Or at least with other U.S. leaders and Congress. It is our duty to inform ourselves in order to actually understand these situations, instead of allowing our personal disdain for Trump to render us incapable of understanding his good intentions at times.