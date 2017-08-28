The news site of Madison Area Technical College

The Clarion

The love-hate relationship that led me to The Clarion

Adrienne+Oliva+will+serve+as+the+editor+in+chief+of+The+Clarion+during+the+2017-18+school+year.+The+Clarion+welcomes+all+student+writers%2C+photographers+and+artists.
Adrienne Oliva will serve as the editor in chief of The Clarion during the 2017-18 school year. The Clarion welcomes all student writers, photographers and artists.

Adrienne Oliva will serve as the editor in chief of The Clarion during the 2017-18 school year. The Clarion welcomes all student writers, photographers and artists.

Max Goldberg / Clarion

Max Goldberg / Clarion

Adrienne Oliva will serve as the editor in chief of The Clarion during the 2017-18 school year. The Clarion welcomes all student writers, photographers and artists.

Adrienne Oliva, Editor in Chief
August 28, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






When I began at Madison College, I hated writing so much that I wrote my first academic paper about it in my English 1 course. The paper included detailed reasons of why I hated writing, how I developed into a writing hater, and comprehensive stories in which I demonstrated my past hatred of writing.

As editor in chief of The Clarion and a Writing Center tutor, the irony of writing this paper haunts me to this day.

Despite my red face when I tell this story, it is an integral part of who I’ve become. This paper led my instructor Matt Guenette, despite wholly disagreeing with everything I wrote, to tell me I was a talented writer. This was the first time someone ever told me that, and with his guidance, I decided from then on that I was, in fact, a writer.

That led to Guenette referring me to become a peer tutor for The Writing Center, where I met two new guides. Writing Center Director Sarah Johnson and Coordinator Susanne Treiber helped me realize my passion and ability not only as a writer, but as a mentor.

And eventually, my new found confidence in the skills my past guides helped me develop led me to visit the office of The Clarion, where I accidentally signed up as a reporter. To be honest, I had no clue what I was doing, but thanks to the help of Clarion Advisor Doug Kirchberg, I learned how to manage my new journalistic endeavors as I went.

Though this introduction may seem like a thinly veiled way to show appreciation for those who have helped guide me to where I am today, I do have an ulterior motive. Although Guenette, Johnson, Treiber, and Kirchberg have been my past guides, it is now you, the reader, who will guide what I do as your editor in chief.

The biggest accomplishment I could achieve in my new position would be to successfully represent the diverse community that Madison College is within the pages of The Clarion. I pledge that The Clarion will always be an institution on this campus that guarantees to amplify the voices of our students. Your thoughts, opinions, anxieties, struggles, and successes are what guides me now.

So although my new position as editor in chief may be challenging at times, I know that I have the best guides in the business to help me achieve my goal.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • Opinions

    Take a stand against hate

  • Opinions

    No easy solutions when dealing with North Korea

  • The love-hate relationship that led me to The Clarion

    Opinions

    All soldiers deserve support

  • The love-hate relationship that led me to The Clarion

    Opinions

    Look up from your phone once in a while

  • The love-hate relationship that led me to The Clarion

    Opinions

    “Little Donnie”

  • The love-hate relationship that led me to The Clarion

    Opinions

    That’s way too much, especially when 1 in 8 families go hungry

  • The love-hate relationship that led me to The Clarion

    Opinions

    ‘Survivor’ outing was an act of violence

  • Opinions

    Cuts to after-school funding have a cost

  • Opinions

    What is Trump’s strategy in Syria?

  • The love-hate relationship that led me to The Clarion

    Opinions

    Trump by Michael Edwards

The news site of Madison Area Technical College
The love-hate relationship that led me to The Clarion