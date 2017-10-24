Honor society members realize many benefits





Over 600 Madison College students’ joined Phi Theta Kappa this fall and are on their way to further accomplishments and growth.

“You see the change in students as they become professional leaders,” said Phi Theta Kappa advisor Angelika Gulbis. Members get to experience how professional meetings are run, how to be in charge of something bigger than themselves and undergo a complete transformation.

“Phi Theta Kappa is a hundred-year-old international society that inspires the hallmarks of leadership, services, scholarships and fellowship,” said Gulbis.

The scholarship opportunities are incredible and by obtaining a 3.5 or higher GPA with 12 or more Madison College credits, you, too, can be invited to join. Phi Theta Kappa is a segue to the work world and is a chance to get your feet wet in a non-consequential environment.

Gulbis “loves the leadership and professional development PTK offers students,” and comments on how proud she is of all of them and what they are accomplishing.

Although advisors do not recommend joining Phi Theta Kappa to simply put the membership on your resume, for some students, that is enough of an accomplishment. The level of activity within PTK is completely up to the student. Just being recognized as a member is already a great achievement.

Advisors want to see students get involved, meet new people and have new experiences. Gulbis believes that you get the real benefit of Phi Theta Kappa from volunteering or being an officer.

Madison College offers Phi Theta Kappa officers a paid position, and free attendance to the regional and international meetings. Every year, Phi Theta Kappa hosts a convention, in which thousands of members gather. According to advisor Marty Crabbs, the convention features high profile speakers such as John Legend, Dr. Robert Ballard, Billie Jean King and more.

“The vast majority of Phi Theta Kappa events and activities are open to all students. While some conference attendance is exclusive to honor society members, other on-campus events, activities, and leadership development opportunities are available for members and the general student community,” said Crabbs.

By getting involved, students have the opportunity to network with other students who share similar interests or goals, as well as alumni who are already present in the workforce.

This fall, Phi Theta Kappa has already invited 2,167 students to join the organization, with 683 already enrolled. Although you get invitations to join, it does have a one-time enrollment fee of $75.

The fees go to support the membership benefits, meetings, conferences, conventions, activities and scholarships offered by the organization.

“It takes time and money to court the vital relationships with scholarship donors and organizations,” said Crabbs.

The one-time fee is quite small in comparison to everything that students will get in return after becoming a member of this prestigious organization. Leadership skills, team building development and other critical workforce skills are equally as rewarding.