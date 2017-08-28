Public Safety

Close





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Public Safety Officers respond to many calls for service and we communicate our activities to the college community. Here are some of the notable incidents from this past summer.

On June 21, while patrolling the Downtown Campus, a Public Safety Officer contacted two men for suspicious activity. Both men were discovered not to be Madison College students. Both men were cited for possession of drug paraphernalia by the Madison Police Department and warned for trespassing. If you see suspicious behavior on campus, please notify Public Safety immediately.

On July 7, Public Safety received a complaint of a disruptive female student and the Truax Fitness Center. The female was located in the Wolfpack Den and discovered to have an active warrant for her arrest. After being warned for her behavior, the Madison Police Department then took custody of the female and transported her to the Dane County Jail.

On July 13, Public Safety received a complaint of a student that threatened his instructor at Truax. The student was contacted and referred to the Behavioral Intervention Team on campus. We would like to remind all faculty and staff to call Public Safety immediately to report threats or serious behavior issues that are not classroom correctable. Always follow-up by submitting a BIT referral, which can be found here: madisoncollege.edu/behavioral-intervention-team

On Aug. 2, a Public Safety Officer responded to a report of female having chest pains near the Wright Street crosswalk at Truax. The Officer rendered aid until the female was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

On Aug. 8, Public Safety received a theft complaint of metal equipment to John Deere tractors in the Center Court of the Truax campus. On Aug. 18, more items were discovered to be stolen from the same area. If you have any information about this incident, please call Public Safety at 608-246-6932.

Public Safety Update

Welcome back students! The fall semester is fast approaching and Parking Permits are available for all. Bring a photo ID to our office (B1240) in the Truax main building to obtain one. Remember to park in marked parking stalls only and not on the curbs or in the grass.

For the first two days of class, August 28 and August 29, Officers will be handing out frozen treats near the Straubel Street parking lots in the mid to late morning hours.

In addition to our Facebook page, we have a Twitter account! Be sure to follow @PublicSafetyMC to stay informed of what’s happening on your campus.

Have you signed up to receive WolfPack Alerts from Madison College? If not, please do so on our webpage: madisoncollege.edu/wolfpack-alert

If you have any information regarding suspicious activity or other campus safety concerns, please contact our department at 245-2222; Public Safety Officers are available 24/7.