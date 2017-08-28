The news site of Madison Area Technical College

Off The Shelf: Library resources can help you succeed

August 28, 2017

As you begin your year of learning and new opportunities, we want you to know our library and academic support resources, services and staff will available to you seven days a week.  

Check out our newly designed web page at http://libguides.madisoncollege.edu/library for a myriad of ways we can help you.
We are proud to share that we have added some new things that will help you be successful.

Kanopy – This Netflix-like streaming video service offers documentaries, independent films, foreign films, classic films, and even some Hollywood blockbusters; on campus and remotely from any device using the app. To learn more check out https://madisoncollege.kanopystreaming.com.

South Campus Library and Student Achievement Center – This fall the Libraries and Student Achievement Centers will have a new presence at the Madison College South Campus located at 2238 South Park Street. Look for hours and offerings at http://libguides.madisoncollege.edu/library.

Some of our most popular services to students include:

Our Creator Studio (http://libguides.madisoncollege.edu/creatorstudio), which offers students a place to tinker, build and be creative.  Come build some Lego structures, paint or even sew.  It’s a place where students meet, collaborate and de-stress.

Primary student computer help at Madison College (http://libguides.madisoncollege.edu/technology/launchpad) is housed in all of our libraries and staff can help you download Microsoft 365, use your email, navigate Blackboard and much more.

Librarian-created Libguides (http://libguides.madisoncollege.edu/) to assist you with research for specific classes or with research and study skills in general.

If things “get complicated” use our walk-in tutoring services in our Student Achievement Centers. This free service can help you overcome obstacles in math and sciences courses.

Our spaces, services, resources and staff are here for you.  We wish you a fun and successful year ahead.

