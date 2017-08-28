The Addams Family comes to Madison College

Close Detail from Audition Poster for Madison College's "The Addams Family"

Detail from Audition Poster for Madison College's "The Addams Family"





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Since the 1960s, the Addams Family has been known for being extraordinarily strange. At their house, the weird are welcome, and so are you, to come try out for Madison College’s Fall musical “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy.”

“The Addams Family” is a musical based on the classic television series. “It’s a coming of age story, regardless of where you are on your life’s journey,” Director Robin Fonfara explains.

The show revolves around the titular Addams Family a few years after we left them on the show.

The daughter Wednesday falls in love with the one thing that can disturb her crazy family: an ordinary guy from Ohio. There are secrets, shenanigans, and an uncle who may or may not be dead.

The production needs a variety of roles, including people to do costumes, stage management, make-up, and of course act. The production is looking for 16 to 18 actors to audition. There are lead roles that span a variety of ages and looks, so there’s something for everybody. The show is a mixture of singing, dancing, and comedic acting. Fonfara wants to help develop the skills of her actors, to help the singers dance, the actors sing, and the dancers act.

If being on stage isn’t for you, maybe you’d rather do the dreary gothic makeup, or create crazy outfits for the number of misfit characters that will be on stage. If that’s also not your thing, then there is also stage management, technical lights, and sound work. “Every person involved in the production is equally important…we’re trying to build artists,” Fonfara said.

While fun, Fonfara says the production will be challenging, but in a way that will improve and strengthen the students involved.

“There’s good stress and negative stress,” Fonfara says, “I think being involved in theater helps increase the amount of good stress in a student’s life.”

Auditions will be taking place Tuesday, Sept. 5, 6-8 p.m., Sept. 6, 3-5 p.m. and as for other stage roles you can contact Robin Fonfara, [email protected]

If you can’t be a part of the production family, you’re welcome to watch through the window of the home of The Addam’s Family, and see the musical on Nov 3, 4, 10, 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov 5 and Nov 12 at 2 p.m. in the Mitby Theater.