Baseball team confident as tournament nears





A wet two weeks has led to the cancellation of six games for the Madison College baseball team, although the team did go 4-3 in the seven games it was able to get in.

Most recently, Madison College split a doubleheader with conference leader Triton College on April 29. The WolfPack rallied to win the first game, 4-3, before losing the second game, 14-9.

Madison College now stands at 28-13 overall and 8-4 in North Central Community College Conference play, good for a second-place tie with College of DuPage.

Coach Mike Davenport knows his team has some work to do, but feels confident about its ability to compete in the upcoming tournament.

“We must play much more consistent for long periods of time, but yes this team is talented enough to get to the National Tournament and win,” said Davenport.

Competing so well against conference leader Triton showed just what the WolfPack can do.

“It is a talented group of individuals that are continuing to grow as a team,” Davenport said. “We will hopefully be solidifying our line-up and defense as some of our injured players begin to return to the field.”

The team has three doubleheaders remaining before the start of the NJCAA Region IV Sectional Tournament on May 13.