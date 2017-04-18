Meet The Pack

Baseball

Hank Schau

A 6-2 sophomore pitcher on the Madison College baseball team, Hank Schau is leading the squad in wins with a 5-0 record this season. He has pitched 31-2/3 innings, allowing 18 hits and 9 runs while walking 13 and striking out 33. He has posted a 2.56 ERA. Last year, Schau appeared in 10 games for the WolfPack and posted a 3-1 record.

Schau is from Park Ridge, Ill., where he attended Maine South High School. He was a three-sport athlete in high school – baseball, basketball and football. Schau was named first-team all-area his senior season in baseball. A liberal arts major, he is the son of Tim and Molly Schau.

Softball

Ashley Kniesel

A 5-9 freshman infielder, Ashley Kniesel has started 36 games for the WolfPack softball team this year. The starting shortstop, she leads the team in home runs with three. Kniesel is batting .355 with 39 hits in 110 at-bats. She has hit 11 doubles, scored 27 runs and driven in 18.

Kniesel is a graduate of Waterloo High School, where she was named first team all-conference all four years. She was named first team all-district and third team all-state as a junior and senior. A dental hygiene major, she is the daughter of Gary Kniesel and Amy Schwebs.