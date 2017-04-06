Meet The Pack

Baseball

A sophomore outfielder on the Madison College baseball team, Chris Lund is second on the team in batting average at .415 after 18 games. He has stared 13 games this season and played in 15. He has 17 hits in 41 at-bats with four doubles and a triple. Lund has scored nine runs and driven in 11. Last year, he started 42 games and led the team with 49 runs batted in, hitting .403.

Lund is a graduate of Stoughton High School, where he was named team captain and earned first team all-conference honors his senior season. The son of Gina and Kevin Lund, he is a liberal arts major at Madison College.

Softball

A freshman outfielder from Slinger, Ashley Burg has started 19 games for the WolfPack softball team this season. Through 25 games, she is third on the team in batting average at .403 with 27 hits in 67 at bats. Burg has scored 21 runs and has 13 runs batted in. She has six doubles, tied for second on the team, and leads the team in stolen bases with 10.

In high school, Burg was second team all-conference as a sophomore and junior and first team all-conference and all-district her season sason. A liberal arts major, she is the daughter of Shawn and Kris Burg.