Don’t let NCAA tournament drive you mad

It’s the best time of the year. No other postseason in professional or college sports captures the attention of fans and non-fans alike like March Madness. From the Cinderellas to shocking upsets, there is no month like March.

One of the things that has made the NCAA tournament so popular is the infamous tournament predictions that are done by millions of Americans every year.

You know why.

The reason people put in an endless amount of hours into choosing their bracket is for the unattainable reward of a million dollars. You heard me right. Pick every game right in the tournament and you receive $1 million.

This is not the only reason people go for the “perfect bracket.” Imagine the bragging rights you have for life. People would praise you for being the smartest person ever. I have tried to earn the accolade of being the one person who can predict the future, but have had frustrating results.

Because I am a helpful a person, I am going to give you some advice for the next time you complete a bracket and hopefully this brings you closer to the perfect bracket you hope to achieve.

First off, do not pick so many upsets. There are your fair share of upsets during the first weekend of the NCAA tournament, but do not expect them to be in the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight.

The No. 1 seed has won the national championship seven times in the past 10 years. But if you want to get the first weekend mostly right, you need some helpful information about certain seeds going against each other.

A 16-seed has never beaten a 1-seed in tournament history. The 15-seed has beaten the 2-seed only eight times and the 3-seed losing to a 14-seed is less likely as well.

If you want to pick the first round, you should look to the 5 and 12 seed match ups. In the last 20 meetings, the 12 seed has beaten the 5 seed 10 times. But don’t think just because you don’t have enough upsets doesn’t mean you are doing something wrong.

Most of the time, the favorite team prevails.

And lastly, please don’t put any of your own money on the line. I know that makes the competition between your friends even more intense, but it is not that important. This is the reason why. I like to let people know when I have success. So, my big mouth led to me putting $30 on the line. I lost every single cent of it and got nothing in return. I believe I have lost over $100 thanks to NCAA March Madness.

Hopefully, my advice and mistakes can help you have a successful March Madness.