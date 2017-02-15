The news site of Madison Area Technical College

WolfPack men’s basketball wins 3 straight

Tyree Young brings the ball up court for Madison College on Feb. 3.

Alfred Davis/Clarion

Alfred Davis/Clarion

Alfred Davis/Clarion

Tyree Young brings the ball up court for Madison College on Feb. 3.

Clarion Staff Report
February 15, 2017

After a lopsided loss to Joliet Junior College, the Madison College men’s basketball team has now won three straight games to improve its record to 17-9 overall and 9-3 in conference.

Four players scored in double figures as Madison College edged Harper College, 78-74, on Feb. 11 in Palatine, Ill.

Paul Schmelzer III led the WolfPack with 19 points, while Shane Waldon added 18 points and nine rebounds. Deshawn Black scored 16 points and had seven rebounds and four steals, while Tyree Young needed 14 points, six rebounds and four steals.

The Madison College men’s basketball team now has two home games left before tournament play begins. The WolfPack will host the College of DuPage at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 and Rock Valley College at 3 p.m. on Feb. 18.

Madison College 70, Wilbur Wright 46

Madison College raced to a 12-point halftime lead against Wilbur Wright College on Feb. 8 and extended it to a 70-46 victory.

Ten WolfPack players scored in the game, led by Black and Waldon. Black scored 15 points and had seven rebounds, while Walden had 13 points and seven rebounds.

It was a hot-shooting game for Madison College. The team converted on 30 of 57 shots from the field, a 52 percent clip. The WolfPack held Wilbur Wright to just 11 of 44 shooting or 25 percent.

Madison College 90, Milwaukee Area Technical College 77

A career-high 33 points by Waldon led Madison College past Milwaukee Area Technical College, 90-77, on Feb. 3.

Waldon connected on 12 of 18 shots and was 8 for 11 from the free throw line. It was the eighth time this season he scored more than 20 points in a game. He also grabbed 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. Three other WolfPack players scored in double figures. Young scored 18 points, Schmelzer added 14 and Staples had 10.

