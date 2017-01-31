Women’s basketball team continues to battle for top spot in conference





Despite a recent loss to No. 2 ranked Rock Valley College, the Madison College women’s basketball team has been on a roll lately.

Madison College defeated Triton College, 107-83, on Jan. 28 and has won seven of its last eight games to push its record to 17-4.

“Our team is playing really well as of late. We are continually working hard everyday to get better on both ends of the floor,” said Heeren.

Rachel Slaney scored 34 points and had 26 rebounds to lead the WolfPack against Triton College. Peyton Trapino added 19 points, while Megan Corcoran scored 18.

In an odd twist, Triton College had four of its seven players foul out of the game and had to finish with just three players on the court. At that point Madison College already had the game well in hand.

One area Heeren would like to seen improvement from her team as it closes out the season is on defense.

“One area in particular we have been focusing on is our defense,” she said.

“We are looking forward in starting the second round of our conference games this weekend. We want to peak at the right time with the regional tournament coming up the next month.

The next game is Feb. 1 at Joliet Junior College at 5 p.m.

Rock Valley College 63, Madison College 57

Although Madison College led throughout much of the game at Rock Valley on Jan. 25, the host team rallied to victory in the second half thanks to a 12-5 run in the fourth quarter. The WolfPack pulled within 60-57 in the final minute, but couldn’t get any closer.

Rachel Slaney and Peyton Trapino both had double-doubles for the WolfPack. Slaney had 23 points and 13 rebounds, while Trapino had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Madison College 76, College of DuPage 48

Madison College raced to a 30-11 lead after one quarter at College of DuPage on Jan. 21 and held the lead for a big conference victory.

Slaney and Trapino both led the team with 20 points, while Corcoran added 18 and Macy Graf scored 13.