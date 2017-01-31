WolfPack stays close, but falls to Triton





After falling behind by seven points in the first half, Madison College battled back the entire second half against Triton College at home on Jan. 28.

Although the WolfPack got within a point with 19 seconds left, the team missed a last-second three-point attempt and fell, 70-67.

Despite the loss, it was another strong performance by Madison College, which had previously won seven straight games and now stands at 14-8 overall.

Tyree Young scored 20 points to lead Madison College, while Shane Waldon netted 18 and Paul Schmelzer III had 11 points.

Madison College’s next few games are on the road. The team travels to Joliet Junior College on Feb. 1 and Milwaukee Area Technical College on Feb. 4.

Madison College 73, Rock Valley College 67

Madison College hit five of six free throws down the stretch to preserve a 73-67 victory over No. 3 Rock Valley College on Jan. 25.

Freshman guard Paul Schmelzer III scored a career high 21 points to lead his team to victory. Walden added 18 points and six rebounds, while Young had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Madison College 70, College of DuPage 51

After opening a 25-6 lead to start the game, Madison College held off the College of DuPage for a 70-51 road win on Jan. 21.

Waldon led the WolfPack with 22 points, including hitting 10 of 12 free throw attempts in the game. Joel O’Donnell scored 12 points with six rebounds, while Young added 10 points and six rebounds.