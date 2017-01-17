Racking Up The Wins: Madison College women’s basketball team sizzling hot with a 13-3 overall record

AL DAVIS / CLARION

AL DAVIS / CLARION





While most Madison College students took a break, the women’s basketball team was busy racking up some impressive wins on the court.

Most recently, the WolfPack routed the Milwaukee Area Technical College Stormers 88-59 at home on Jan. 11. The crowd sizzled with energy from people there to watch the doubleheader with Milwaukee Area Technical College as well as the showcase of North Eastside Youth Basketball (NESYB) players.

The WolfPack jumped out to a 16-0 lead before the Stormers finally got on the board.

Madison College dominated the Stormers with a full-court press that the Stormers never figured out how to break. The WolfPack stretched their lead to 44 points mid-way through the third quarter before finally calling off the pressure.

After that, the Stormers mounted a small scoring surge to close the lead to 30, but Madison College continued to lead by about 30 points for the remainder of the game.

The win boosted Madison College to 3-0 in conference play and 13-3 overall as they continue their three-game home streak.

Four WolfPack players scored in double digits.

Sophomore Rachel Slaney walked away with her seventh double-double in a row, scoring 19 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Freshmen Peyton Trapino and Megan Corcoran both netted 17 points. Freshman Macy Graf posted 15 points.

Madison College hosts Wilbur Wright College on Jan. 14 and Harper College on Jan. 18.

Madison College 94, Western Technical College 50

Five players scored in double figures during a decisive at-home win over Western Technical College on Dec. 7.

Leading for all but the first three minutes of the game, Madison College first separated from the Cavaliers midway through the first quarter when Corcoran buried three deep 3-pointers over the course of five possession to stretch a two-point lead into double digits.

From that point on, the WolfPack maintained a wide lead, ending with a 44-point victory as Corcoran scored a career-high 23 points.

Loras College JV 86, Madison College 84

Despite 47 combined points from Slaney and Corcoran, the WolfPack could not hang on to an early lead to overcome Loras College at home on Dec. 9. It was the second loss of the season and snapped a three game win-streak.

The WolfPack held a commanding 27-15 lead in the first quarter caused by 11 Duhawks turnovers that resulted in 17 points for the home team. That lead vanished in the second quarter when Loras College mounted a 12-4 surge to end the half down two at 39-37.

Madison College started the third quarter with a 14-0 run and led by double digits two more times, yet was unable to hang on to clinch the win.

Slaney led the Pack with 26 points, her 10th straight game scoring in double digits. She also posted 10 rebounds to earn her fifth double-double of the season.

Corcoran scored 21 points, while freshman Peyton Trapino scored 17 points, had six rebounds, and six steals.

Gogebic Community College Classic

The WolfPack split games at a tournament in Ironwood, MI on Dec. 16 and 17. Madison College beat Northland Community Technical College out of Minnesota, 71-63, on the first day, but lost to Gogebic Community College, 69-77, the next day. Despite the loss, the WolfPack entered their two-week holiday break with a solid 10-3 record and a well-earned victory over the #1 seed in NCAA Division III play.

In the win versus #1 Northland Community Technical College, Slaney had 23 points and 14 rebounds. Corcoran also contributed 20 points, six rebounds, and three steals.

Madison College had a cold streak in the third quarter versus Gogebic Community College, finishing only 5-19 for that quarter and leaving them with a deficit that they never made up.

Despite the loss, Slaney had 25 points and 17 rebounds, while Corcoran marked her fourth game in a row with more than 20 points at 22 points scored.

Madison College 88, Triton College 74

Slaney scored 33 points to boost Madison College to a win in its first conference game of the season on Jan. 4. The WolfPack got off to a slow start after an 18-day break in play, but never lost the lead after halftime.

Slaney emerged with her fourth consecutive, and eighth total, double-double, while Corcoran scored 16 points. Freshman Mackenzie Ripp scored 11, and Trapino scored 10. The WolfPack shot 44 percent overall.

Madison College 95, Joliet Junior College 87

Slaney’s first triple-double led the WolfPack to an at-home victory versus Joliet Junior College on Jan. 7. Slaney scored 34 points, came down with 14 rebounds, and had 10 assists.

Madison College led for most of the game, but Joliet managed to tie the score with only three minutes remaining.

As the clock ticked down, Corcoran scored a go-ahead three-pointer to put the WolfPack up by five points with under a minute to go. The WolfPack hung on to claim the win.

Trapino scored a career-high 22 points, while Corcoran posted 17 points and seven rebounds. Graf snapped a slump to score 10 points.

Madison College 77, University of Dubuque JV 65

The WolfPack posted a win on the road on Monday, Jan. 9 to enter a three-game winning streak. Much of the game was close, with Madison College pulling off the win through turnover conversion, inside points, and a solid performance at the free throw line.

Slaney had her sixth consecutive double-double with 29 points and 12 rebounds. Graf netted a career high 13 points, while Corcoran and Trapino each tallied 12 to contribute to the win.