Meet The Pack

Close

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Peyton Trapino

Freshman Peyton Trapino currently averages 11.6 points per game for the Madison College women’s basketball team. The 5-foot, 5-inch guard has 63 assists, 61 steals and 31 rebounds this year. Her highest scoring game of the season came against Joliet Junior College on Jan. 7, when she netted 22 points.

A graduate of DeForest High School, she was a four-time letter winner and was named all-conference and team MVP her senior season. Trapino was also an all conference soccer player, earning honorable mention all-area honors as a senior. The daughter of Kristi and Mike Trapino, she is a surgical technology major.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Stavon Staples

A 6-foot freshman guard on the Madison College men’s basketball team, Stavon Staples has averaged 10.5 points a game through 16 games this season. He scored a season high 19 points on Nov. 30 against Bryant and Stratton College. In addition, Staples has recorded 58 rebounds, 20 assists, 19 steals and three blocked shots. He averages more than 20 minutes a game.

A graduate of Madison East High School, Staples was a one year participant and letter winner in basketball, averaging 3.6 points a game. The son of Zina and Steve Staples, he is a liberal arts major.