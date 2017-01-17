Entering conference play on an upswing

Tyree Young (1) goes in for a dunk during the Madison College men’s basketball team’s game against Milwaukee. The WolfPack is at 9-8 overall and 2-1 in conference play. AL DAVIS / CLARION

Tyree Young (1) goes in for a dunk during the Madison College men's basketball team's game against Milwaukee. The WolfPack is at 9-8 overall and 2-1 in conference play.





The Madison College men’s basketball team enters the second half of its season with a 9-8 record, having opened 2017 by winning three of four games.

“We have had a good start to the season,” said coach Bill Kegler. “We have played a very rigorous schedule, and it has forced us to compete every time we play.”

The WolfPack has worked hard to improve in two specific areas – free throw shooting and defense.

“Our free throw percentage started out very low and we have worked over the course of the first half of the season to improve that statistic,” Kegler said.

In addition, “we must defend with a passion and take pride in stopping our opponent,” he said.

Kegler is optimistic about his team as it enters the bulk of its conference season.

“We can go as far as they want to as long as they continue to work together and play for each other,” Kegler said.

Following a game with Wilbur Wright College on Jan. 14, Madison College will host Harper College on Jan. 18 and then travel to the College of DuPage on Jan. 21.

Madison College 78, Milwaukee Area Tech 57

Madison College raced to a 22-point halftime lead and cruised to victory over visiting Milwaukee Area Technical College on Jan. 11. Five Madison College players scored in double figures, led by Tyree Young’s 19 points.

Paul Schmelzer III scored 14 points, Stavon Staples had 12, Joel O’Donnell had 11 and Shane Waldon had 10.

Madison College 81, Joliet Junior College 58

The WolfPack had a strong game throughout both halves in the Jan. 7 game against seventh-ranked Joliet Junior College.

Waldon set the pace for the WolfPack, scoring 18 points. Young and Staples both added 17 points to help lead Madison College.

Triton College 73, Madison College 69

Madison College gave fifth-ranked Triton College all it could handle before eventually falling by four points.

Shane Waldon led the team in total points with 26 points, while Paul Schmelzer III scored 14 and Tyree Young had 12.