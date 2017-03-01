Groups offer options to be politically active





For those motivated to become more politically active by the results of the presidential election, here are some options for getting involved.

The best way to keep up to date is to follow these groups on Facebook. This is where they post new events and meeting that are coming up.

There are several different organizations working within Madison:

Leading Locally: Leading Locally was started by Madison Alder Maurcie Cheeks. Noticing a lot of despair around him following the election, he decided to create a place where people could come together and process the results. The group is focused on specific issues, such as climate change and de-segregating Dane County. The group can be found on Facebook under Leading Locally-Madison.

Our Revolution: Our Revolution is a continuation of the Bernie Sanders agenda. They can be found by looking up Our Wisconsin Revolution on Google.

People’s Action: People’s Action is focused primarily on the economy, Wall Street, social justice and de-criminalization. They are involved in Resist Trump Tuesdays, where people go to their congressmen/women’s office with a specific question.

Working Families Party: The Working Families Party is committed to equal justice and economic opportunities for everyone.

Women’s March: This is a continuation of the group that organized the Women’s March on Washington. They are organizing 10 actions for 100 days, and right now they are on action three, “hear our voice.” “Hear our Voice” is focused on direct contact with congressmen/women. For more information look up Women’s March on Google.

People Power: This is a grassroots campaign led by the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union). Their first event is a livestream event on March 11 at 5 p.m.. Find out more by looking up People Power on Google.

Indivisible: Indivisible was created by former congressional staffers. Look up Indivisible Madison on Facebook for further updates on events in Madison. For more information on Indivisible, look up Indivisible on Google.

Upcoming Events