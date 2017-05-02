Samantha Hunter and Gloria Stendel recognized at Campus Compact Awards event

Close Madison College students Gloria Stendel, left, and Samantha Hunter display the awards they received at the annual Wisconsin Campus Compact Awards Dinner on April 6. Stendel was named a 2017 Newman Civic Fellow, while Hunter won the Jack Keating Student Civic Leadership Award. Photo Provided to the Clarion

Photo Provided to the Clarion Madison College students Gloria Stendel, left, and Samantha Hunter display the awards they received at the annual Wisconsin Campus Compact Awards Dinner on April 6. Stendel was named a 2017 Newman Civic Fellow, while Hunter won the Jack Keating Student Civic Leadership Award.





Students Samantha Hunter and Gloria Stendel recently received awards at the Wisconsin Campus Compact (WiCC) Awards Dinner on April 6, at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) in Green Bay.

Hunter was awarded Wisconsin Campus Compact’s 2017 Jack Keating Student Civic Leadership Award.

The Jack Keating Student Civic Leadership Award recognizes students that have taken a leadership role in creating change in their community. The purpose of this award is to honor students who work towards fulfilling the civic mission of their institution and Wisconsin Campus Compact.

Stendel has been named a 2017 Newman Civic Fellow by Campus Compact, a national coalition of more than 1,000 colleges and universities dedicated to campus-based civic engagement.

Stendel will have access to a variety of virtual and in-person learning opportunities, including a national conference of Newman Civic Fellows. Her term will run from August 2017 through May 2018.

“I feel that it is important to be a role model for students,” Stendel says. “I am dedicated to getting the students at Madison College engaged in volunteering and giving back to the community.”

“I was completely shocked,” says Hunter about receiving the award. “I put my heart and soul into my work at Madison College, and to know that I have been rewarded by professionals in the community truly means the world to me.”