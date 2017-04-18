Local FoodShare program can benefit many students





One in five people in southwestern Wisconsin face hunger. But with a mission to help stop hunger and improve nutrition and health, FoodShare Wisconsin is determined to assist people with limited income buy the food they need for their wellbeing.

According to Wisconsin Department of Health Services, “Each month, people across Wisconsin get help from FoodShare. They are people of all ages who have a job but have low incomes, are living on small or fixed income, have lost their job, retired or are disabled and not able to work.”

Thanks to a collaboration between FoodShare and the Madison College Volunteer Center, students can learn more about the FoodShare program and see if they qualify.

FoodShare representatives will be available at tables outside the Truax Student Life Office, Room B1260, on the third Wednesday of every month from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. if you know any students who are struggling, they may be eligible for FoodShare Wisconsin benefits – also known as the QUEST card.

For information on what the current household’s gross income needs to be in order to obtain those benefits, visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/foodshare/fpl.htm.

If accepted, your FoodShare benefits will be automatically loaded into your FoodShare account. Once they are active in your account, you are able to use your Wisconsin QUEST card to buy goods at grocery stores and at some farmers’ markets that accept these payments.

Suitable foods that you may buy with this card include breads and cereals, fruits and vegetables, meats, fish and poultry, dairy product as well as seeds and plants to grow fresh food.

Student FoodShare guidelines

Students aged 18 to 49 and enrolled in six credits can qualify for FoodShare benefits if they meet the household income levels and one of the following requirements: