Student Nurses Association plans pre-nursing orientation





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Did you know that pre-nursing students are encouraged to be members of the Student Nurses’ Association (SNA) on campus? On April 18 there will be a Pre-nursing Orientation Night event where students of Madison College who are pre-nursing are invited to learn about SNA, tour the Nursing learning labs and simulation, talk with nursing students about how to be best prepared for the program, and Academic Advising for all other questions. Please contact Dr. Eisch at [email protected] with any questions.

SNA has been busy this past semester and would like to invite you to participate and begin to develop your nurse role now. In January, SNA addressed the relatively low diversity in nursing. The Break Through to Nursing: Future Latino Nurses was a project that aims to invite high school Latino students to consider a career in nursing. SNA members have been to the Wisconsin Student Nurses Association Conference, hosted expert nurses in sedation, pediatrics, procedures, and in April experts in correctional nursing. There is a lot going on, consider being a member. You can get started by attending the April 18 event.