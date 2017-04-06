The news site of Madison Area Technical College

Sgt. Joe Steffen & Dispatcher David Manthey
April 6, 2017

Public Safety Officers respond to many calls for service and we communicate our activities to the college community.  Here are some of the notable incidents from the past couple weeks.

On March 14, Public Safety received a theft complaint from the South Campus. A student had her cell phone stolen after she left it unattended nearby. We would like to remind everyone to keep personal belongings with them at all times and to lock up valuables.

On March 21, Officers responded to a disturbance in the Student Development Center at the Truax Campus. A man was reported shouting profanity and throwing papers. Officers located and identified the suspect, who also required medical attention for an allergic reaction. The suspect was escorted to a nearby medical facility, and has been referred to counseling and the Behavioral Intervention Team.

On March 27, just before 2 a.m., Public Safety responded along with Madison Paramedics and the Madison Police to the Anderson Street child care entrance at the Truax Campus for a male complaining of chest pains and alcohol poisoning. Madison Paramedics transported the man to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On March 27, Public Safety located criminal damage to property near the sidewalk of the gymnasium at the Truax Campus. A light post was kicked over with wires exposed.  Madison College Facilities Maintenance was notified for repair response.

In addition to our Facebook page, we have a Twitter account! Be sure to follow @PublicSafetyMC to stay informed of what’s happening on your campus.

Have you signed up to receive WolfPack Alerts from Madison College?  If not, please do so on our webpage:  madisoncollege.edu/public-safety.

If you have any information regarding suspicious activity or other campus safety concerns, please contact our department at (608) 245-2222; Public Safety Officers are available 24/7.

