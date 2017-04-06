Global Connections hosts a fashion show

Close Students participate in “Runways of the World” fashion show. Sedgwick Smith Jr. / Clarion

Sedgwick Smith Jr. / Clarion Students participate in “Runways of the World” fashion show.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Realizing the abundance of cultures residing in the Madison Area, WUD Global Connections Committee hosted their annual fashion show “Runways of the World” on March 16. With the intention of displaying the diversity on campus, students from various cultures were invited as models to showcase their authentic clothing, music, and dances.

The event was open to UW-Madison students, staff, and company to view the plethora of cultures. With a round of applause and overall crowd approval, displaying the want and need for a diverse campus in Madison.

Nearly 50 students from Africa, Central Asia, South America, Europe, and the Middle East came to represent Over 20 countries, displaying their wide array of colors, cultural attires, attitudes, dances, and traditional music.

Swetha Saseedhar, Director of WUD Global Connections planning committee, was excited to host the event:

“We were inspired. There’s not a lot of diversity on campus, so we wanted to celebrate where students come from,” continued the Senior biology major Badger. “We hope to expand every year and reach out to the community.”

“I thought it was a good, the student population as a whole doesn’t have diversity,” said UW-Madison graduate Yaseen Iqbal. “It’s important for the majority to be aware of everyone else.”

UW-Madison junior and legal studies major Andy Diaz concurred.

“I attended to show support for friends. I think It’s important for students to feel comfortable to showcase where they’re from and what they’re about.”

The fashion show ended with different foods from various countries, conversations, and an inclusive tolerance displayed for all.