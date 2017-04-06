Campus Updates

The news site of Madison Area Technical College

A group of high school students visits an information table during the Latino Youth Career and College Fair on March 17. The Asian Youth Career and College Fair will be held at Truax on April 7.

Clarion Staff Report
April 6, 2017

New Campus Counselor Advocate

Annette Haas is the new College Campus Counselor/Advocate with Rape Crisis Center (RCC), which serves all of Dane County. In her role at Madison College, she will have the opportunity to work with individuals affected by sexual violence through counseling, advocacy services, and outreach prevention.

The Counselor/Advocate is located with Counseling Services at the Traux Campus. Please feel free to make an appointment with Haas or receive immediate support by calling the Rape Crisis Center 24/7 Helpline: (608) 251-7273. Her regular office hours will be Monday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vote for Distinguished Teacher

Every spring, the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society in collaboration with the Madison College Foundation honor full and part-time instructors that students select as the “Distinguished Teacher of the Year.”

 The nominees for the 2017 Distinguished Teacher Award can be found at the link provided below.  Students may vote for one full-time and one part-time faculty member.  The deadline for voting is Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at midnight. 

 To vote, please visit the following link https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HKV6TFN.

Volunteer to help at the Pow Wow

Student Life is seeking volunteers to assist with Madison College’s annual Pow Wow, “Celebrating Achievements, Community and Culture” on Saturday April 22. We need nearly 100 volunteers to make this premier event run smoothly. If you are interested in volunteering, please visit the following link to register: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MCPowWow.

If you have any questions or concerns, please email [email protected]. Thanks for volunteering.

