Public Safety

Public Safety Officer Luke Adler, right, receives an award from Chief Jim Bottoni.
March 1, 2017

Public Safety Officers respond to many calls for service and we communicate our activities to the college community.  Here are some of the notable incidents from the past couple weeks.

On Feb. 17, Public Safety responded to a female that fainted in the Truax Campus Cafeteria.  Officers rendered aid to the student until Madison Paramedics arrived.  Paramedics then transported the student to a local hospital.

On Feb. 21, Public Safety received a theft complaint from the Truax Campus Bookstore.  A cellphone was stolen while it was plugged in and charging.  This incident is still under investigation.  Public Safety would like to remind everyone not to leave valuable devices or other items unsupervised.

On Feb. 22, Officers responded to an altercation between two male students on the second floor of the Truax main building.  Officers quickly located one of the males, who was cooperative.  The other subject left the scene.  The incident has been reported to the Behavioral Intervention Team (BIT).

Throughout each semester, Public Safety Officers come in contact with many people who, if even for a brief time, are in need of additional services on campus.  

We would like to remind all staff, students and perspective students that there are Crisis Counseling Services on campus. For urgent and immediate assistance, they can be reached at 608-246-6060.  Additionally, non-urgent counseling appointments can be made by calling the Student Development Center at 608-246-6076.

Public Safety recently congratulated Officer Luke Adler for receiving a Life Saving Commendation for his efforts related to an incident he responded to back in November.

In addition to our Facebook page, we have a Twitter account!  Be sure to follow @PublicSafetyMC to stay informed of what’s happening on your campus.

Have you signed up to receive WolfPack Alerts from Madison College?  If not, please do so on our webpage:  madisoncollege.edu/wolfpack-alert.

 If you have any information regarding suspicious activity or other campus safety concerns, please contact our department at 245-2222; Public Safety Officers are available 24/7.

