Off The Shelf: A good book – the perfect vacation companion

“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” ~ Dr. Seuss, I Can Read With My Eyes Shut!

It’s finally here: the month of March, the time of year we start to think about warmer weather and [maybe a little] college basketball. While many of your friendly librarians love a good NCAA tournament bracket, we also love to promote personal growth and discovery by encouraging you to explore the bookshelves of your campus library. Spring Break is right around the corner, so whether you are planning to venture someplace warmer than Wisconsin, or enjoy a relaxing “staycation,” a good book can be a great vacation companion.

The Madison College Libraries have a lot to offer you in the form of print or electronic books, whether you are in the mood for some fiction or non-fiction materials. From our library website, you can search the online catalog for your favorite title or subject, or explore new titles we’ve added to our diverse collection by clicking the “New Books” link in the catalog quick find box. If you plan to travel with your Kindle or other eReader, come stop by the library over break before you go and we’ll show you how to access our extensive eBook collection (information also available on our website).

Not sure what to read, but looking for something timely or inspirational? The month of March is also National Women’s History Month, so consider visiting our “Women in History” research guide (http://libguides.madisoncollege.edu/history-women) to browse titles specific to honoring the many remarkable women of yesterday – and today.

In addition to browsing our shelves or web catalog, if you are interested in fiction, check out the library’s Overdue Book Club (http://libguides.madisoncollege.edu/bookclub), where you’ll find information on this semester’s book pick, The Memory of Water, as well as previous semester titles, Parable of the Sower and Game of Thrones. While you are there, listen to the latest Overdue Book Club podcast, recorded in the Creator Studio.

Speaking of the Creator Studio (located in room B3211 at the Truax campus, open M-F from 10 AM to 2 PM), if you are interested in learning a new creative and/or practical skill over Spring Break, pop in the Creator Studio and check out our “How-To” book collection, including titles on how-to draw, experiment with stop motion animation or raspberry pi, or generally tinker around.

Whatever the right book might be for you this spring, we will help you find it. Visit us in the library, or call/e-mail us – we love to hear from you!

P.S. Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss! (March 2)